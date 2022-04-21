newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Hastings region will lay claim to kick-starting Ironman Australia after three years of postponements. One of the first Iron Kids events to be held in New South Wales or Victoria since before the pandemic will take place in Laurieton on April 24. The last Iron Kids event in Port Macquarie was in 2019 while Laurieton last hosted one in 2015. But this year it's Laurieton's time to shine with children aged seven to 13 to take to a safe course starting at Laurieton pool before they bike ride and run around the local area. The seven to 11-year-old's will swim 60-metres before riding 1.6km and running 1.2km while 11 to 13-year-old's will swim 120 metres, then ride for 3.2km and then finish with a two-kilometre run. Ironman Oceania regional director Carl Smith said they were looking forward to giving the Camden Haven region a small taste of the Ironman experience. "We saw it as a prime opportunity to offer the community and the Camden Haven region the option to be involved in the (Ironman Australia) event in some way, shape or form," he said. "The Camden Haven do get a lot of the impact with the road closures coming from the Ironman event on May 1, but don't necessarily have the opportunity to participate in some of the side events in the lead-up. "We thought it was a great opportunity to connect in with that community." Mr Smith said it was exciting to hold the Iron Kids event on a separate weekend to when the majority of the Ironman Australia crowd rolled into town. "It's a good kickstarter to really get the community in the mindset that Ironman is back in town," Mr Smith said. "The flags and banners are up, the tents are starting to go up and having the kids in the Camden Haven reminds the community down there that a week later the adults are going to be coming through there in their droves." Despite weather forecasters predicting up to 40 millimetres of rain before the Iron Kids event starts on Sunday, organisers remained hopeful the seven to 13-year-old's would still be able to race. "We operate in an outdoor, uncontrollable environment and at this stage there's nothing too untoward that is pointing to us needing to make any modifications to the event," Mr Smith said. "But if the forecast does change, then we will endeavour to create those contingency plans and communicate that as soon as we have all the details at hand. "Safety is paramount, but at the same time we know we've got an event we really want to deliver after being away for three years and that's what we're going to try and do." More than 3000 athletes are expected to arrive in the Port Macquarie-Hastings area over the next seven days ahead of the full Ironman on May 1.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/a34d3618-4a7d-40fd-9814-de122c95b0bd.jpg/r0_388_5120_3281_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg