Car sparked fire that gutted Lighthouse Beach home

A car parked in the garage of a Lighthouse Beach home appears to be the source of the blaze that gutted the property. A family safely escaped the two-storey Elparra Close residence just before 9.30pm Tuesday (April 19). Neighbours Martin and Lauren Carter said they were alerted to the blaze when they heard panicked voices and loud cracking sounds. "At first we thought that it might have been some sort of argument," Mr Carter said. "Then I heard some really loud bangs and thought it was gunshots. When I saw the flames coming out from underneath the garage, I [rang] Triple-0." Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews arrived within nine minutes to find both levels fully alight. VIDEO: Lighthouse Beach home engulfed by flames Port Macquarie Station Officer Derek Stratton said the fire spread quickly, engulfing the home and causing its partial collapse. It was feared the flames would reach adjoining properties and two 45-kilogram LPG cylinders, but firefighters from 10 vehicles did "an amazing job". "It was a really aggressive fire when we arrived," he said. "The crews' priority was to make sure the other properties were not under threat as well." "Due to the structural instability... it was difficult for firefighters to get in and extinguish all the pockets of the fire, but about 11pm we gained control. There was a fire duty that went all night to make sure that it didn't flare up again. Martin Carter said the fire was frightening to watch. "The wind [meant it] was all blown to our place, even the houses up the road had glass that was hot to touch. All our solar panels in the backyard have smashed from the heat as well, so we're working out how to fix that. "We didn't hear any smoke alarm or anything like that... but it might have been [because] the fire started in the garage." Lauren Carter said the community's support was really important. "Our neighbours were fantastic," she said. "Everyone pulled together and helped each other out - it was really great to see. "We had to leave our home, so the neighbours down the road let us stay with them for the night [while] another neighbour looked after our dog. "I think it's important for the community to come together and help the family, because they now have nothing." Derek Stratton said the fire is a timely reminder for homeowners to check their smoke alarms to make sure they are working.

