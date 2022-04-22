featured, bream, flathead, mulloway, garfish, Port Macquarie breakwalls, Hastings River, Blackmans Point, Settlement Point

April 25 usually signifies the start of the annual spawning run of mullet and bream along our coastline. Due to the floods along the east coast over the past month, we have already seen good numbers of these species on the move, with the rest primed and ready to travel. This year's autumn angling is shaping up as exceptional. Weather permitting. In the estuary, the water clarity is slowly improving although the bottom of the tide still contains plenty of colour. There are terrific reports from several locations, between the breakwalls and Blackmans Point, for bream. Now the full moon has passed, look for results to possibly pick up further. Flathead reports are also excellent, with plenty of fish around Settlement Point and Lake Cathie to the south. Lures of all profiles have been working well, as have whitebait and mullet strips. There's plenty of garfish around the Lady Nelson Wharf for a bit of light line fun for the kids. Upriver, school mulloway have been around in good numbers, while the odd better model has been found from the north wall. On the beaches, bream numbers have been terrific. All local beaches are holding fish with pipis, worms and mullet strips all working well. North Beach and Lighthouse are also producing a few nice whiting, while the odd school mulloway has been around Lake Cathie. While tailor numbers have been a little fickle, a few nice fish have been taken from the top section of North Beach, as well as Diamond Head to the south. Off the rocks, tailor have picked up in line with a marginal improvement in water clarity. Best reports have come from around Point Plomer with several fish well in excess of two kilograms. Pilchards and garfish baits during evening sessions seemed to find the better fish. Bream and blackfish have also been consistent off most ledges. Early season drummer results ae encouraging with some well-conditioned fish about. Diamond Head and Point Perpendicular seem to the pick of locations. Offshore, access continues to be hampered by a persistent swell and the ever-shallowing bar, which makes crossing it very sporting, particularly on the run-out tide. Caution and common sense should outrank bravado. Those who have ventured out report mackerel have been elusive in close, no doubt due to the dirty water, however Barries Bay has produced the odd cobia. Wider out, the FAD has held mahi mahi ranging from juvenile to around 6kg, while those fishing the bottom have found a steady stream of snapper in close on baits and plastics.

