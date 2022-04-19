Lighthouse Beach home engulfed by flames

newsletters, editors-pick-list, fire, LIghthouse Beach, housefire

A Lighthouse Beach home has erupted in flames with multiple fire crews working to prevent the blaze spreading to adjoining properties. Residents of Elparra Close say they heard screams of "get away" just before the fire took hold around 9.15pm Tuesday. Port Macquarie Police Sergeant Clint Smallwood confirmed that all occupants managed to escape the fire. They were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. The property is at the end of a cul-de-sac, which backs on to Rushcutter Reserve. Neighbours say loud cracking sounds heard at the height of the blaze may have been exploding palm trees. The property has been destroyed. It is not yet known how the fire started.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173301740/95c6ba40-d254-433e-a0fa-14011d7e63e0.jpg/r10_484_4022_2751_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg