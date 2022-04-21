featured,

Knowledge learned from some of the best rugby union identities over the years could be a key ingredient that helps Cameron Gray lift Port Macquarie Pirates up the ladder. Gray will guide Pirates through the 2022 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union competition after learning from Andrew Blades and Jim Williams over the last two decades. But he knows the club is starting from a low base with a premiership drought that stretches almost a decade. "The last two years haven't been fruitful and everyone's cognisant of the fact we haven't won a comp in a long time - since 2013," Gray said. "But luckily we've got the coach from that year along with Mark Mackay on board as an assistant manager and we've got some good players. "Our goals are semi-finals and then we know in sport anything can happen on the day." Gray has come out of the GPS system in Sydney which provided him with an insight into how a successful rugby program should run. He also received unofficial mentoring from former Wallabies coach Andrew Blades and assistant coach Jim Williams along the way. "I bring a bit of that IP with me, but at the same time I bring some of the hungriness to do well and hopefully that rubs off on the players and other coaches (at Pirates)," Gray said. The appointment of Gray as Pirates coach for this season indicates the club has taken a different approach to their coaching staff than previously. Coaches such as Marc Minor, Nigel Harding, Nigel Hurlston and Chris Young had been involved with the club during their playing days. They had seemingly found it difficult to transition across into the coaching role although Young will remain on the staff for 2022. "I guess they have gone away from a traditional model, but I don't think that inhibits them somewhat because I'll still bring the same energy that the locals bring," Gray said. "Perhaps I can be a bit more objective around the players and the setup as well. I don't see that as an issue and the club seems happy but who knows, we'll see at the end of the year." The Wellington product admitted he won't be afraid to make tough decisions. "As long as they respect me. I know I'm not going to be popular on occasions," he said. "But if you're going to have what you haven't had, you've got to do what you've never done."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/8f179538-f1fc-46ed-9c3d-b5fe0c991337.JPG/r0_83_2674_1594_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg