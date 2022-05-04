newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Weather and council decisions pending, the Group 3 rugby league season is poised to kick-off this weekend with all eight teams harbouring ambitions of a premiership. For 2021 minor premiers Wauchope Blues, there are a lot of unknowns surrounding how they will fare following the departures of a number of key players. A lot of pressure will now fall on the shoulders of their young guns coming through the grades. It again looks like being a long season for Taree City, while Forster-Tuncurry appear to be the big improvers. Port Sharks have some stability in their playing roster with the majority of their 2021 squad lacing up the boots again which should ensure another finals berth. They have also picked up some handy acquisitions to strengthen their roster. Old Bar, Port City and Wingham will again be there and thereabouts, while some experienced heads will hope to guide Macleay Valley to some victories. They were unable to close out a number of close finishes in 2021. Sports journalists Paul Jobber and Mick McDonald have compiled a quick snapshot of how all eight teams shape up. Coach: Mat Bird and Beau Kettle (captain-coaches) Last season: First Squad news: The Blues have been hit hard by off-season movements with halfback Tristan Scott, fullback Tony Thompson and highly-fancied prop forward Casey Morgan all part of a plethora of players to have left town. In total, Wauchope have lost nine of their first grade squad from 2021 although the club remains confident their young guns who will need to fill the void will do an admirable job. Bottom line: Wauchope were the standout side from the 2021 season with the pandemic the only thing that was likely to prevent them from winning the competition and going one step further than 2019. The club's premiership window appears to have closed although the Blues prefer to fly under the radar and will be unperturbed about not rating in any pre-season predictions. Coach: James Kelly (captain-coach), Dave Geary (assistant coach) Last season: Second Squad news: Second-rower Ryan Long returns from South Sydney, while halfback Jarred Hamer and winger Alex Emerton join the club. Former Shark Mitch Smith returns after a couple of seasons away while the club lose Chris and Cuban Piper to Port City. Slade Long has also left town. Bottom line: The Sharks have managed to keep a large portion of their 2021 playing squad which will see them only use around half of their 100 allocated points that make up each club's Player Points Index. Nine of their top 17 players will be Sharks juniors while a number of others have joined the club in the last season or two. Consistency in their squad should see them again challenge for the Group 3 title. Coaches: Mick Henry and Jordan Worboys (both player-coaches) Last season: Third Squad news: Hard working former Taree City forward Will Clarke is the club's main gain along with another former Bull, second rower Thomas Paulson. The Pirates will also have utility back Kurt Lewis available for the full season after he had to sit out a lengthy suspension in 2021. Losses include tough tackling five-eighth Jake Hazard and veteran prop Daniel Dumas who will be at Port City. Bottom line: Old Bar should be finals bound. The Pirates will have a strong pack, led by front rowers Jared Wooster and Rumone Jackson who has moved back to the area and is reportedly training strongly. Two players who missed much of the 2021 campaign, lock/five-eighth Isaac Worboys (injury) and utility back Kurt Lewis (suspension) should be available for the full season. Worboys could play five-eighth, replacing the Port City-bound Jake Hazard, who will be missed. Two promising under 18 players, five-eighth Taye Cochrane and hooker Xavier Wells, could also play some first grade this year. Coach: Richie Roberts (captain-coach) Last season: Fourth Squad news: Chris and Cuban Piper return to the Breakers after playing for Port Sharks in 2021 while Dan Dumas is back after a stint with Old Bar last season. Port City have also picked up Jake Hazard from the Pirates who will be a handy acquisition in the halves. Richie Roberts will take over as coach from Dan Kemp on a full-time basis as the Breakers look to return to the top rungs of the competition ladder. Young tyro Tyrese Dungay will be one to keep an eye on in the front row. Bottom line: The Breakers struggled to find a way to close out matches with numerous close finishes punctuating their 2021 season. What they learned from a couple of those losses will determine how high they can finish in 2022. Six of their 11 matches last season were determined by 12 points or less where they only won two of them. Having the experienced Piper and Dumas along with Roberts back in their side could prove pivotal. Coach: Anthony Cowan Last season: Fifth Squad news: Mustangs are looking similar to last year with the addition of a few experienced heads to strengthen the squad including Mal Webster, Dennis Richie and Adam McMurray. The loss of backrower Selwyn Smith is the only departure of note, while young players such as Shane Davis-Caldwell will be another year older and more experienced. Ryan Taylor and Jeremy Taylor both went to rugby union, but will remain on the club's books for when their weekend commitments allow. Bottom line: The Mustangs lacked experience last year with coach Cowan's main focus in the off-season recruiting experienced players back to the club to help the young fellas in games where they should have "put the nail in the coffin". The close losses cost them a shot at earning a finals berth before the competition was abandoned due to the pandemic. Cowan wants other teams in the competition to know that when they play the Mustangs, the young players won't stop. The effort was there last year, but inexperience proved costly. Coach: Mitch Collins (captain-coach) Last season: sixth Squad news: Wingham born Mitch Collins takes on the captain-coach role from Mick Sullivan. Veteran halfback Danny Russell returns after a season at Old Bar. He'll also handle the goal kicking responsibilities. Two players who missed 2021 while they recovered from knee reconstruction surgery, Matt Bridge (fullback/centre) and Harry Lewis (halfback/five-eighth) are both available. Fullback Blake Sky is making a comeback. Bottom line: The Tigers will be competitive. They'll have a solid pack, led by front rower Aaron Groom, who is as good as any prop in the competition. Russell's return gives the Tigers an experienced halfback while Matt Bridge is a match winner. Wingham will be solid more than spectacular but they have claims to a finals berth. Coach: Nathan Campbell (captain-coach). Tom Freeman (assistant) Last season: Seventh Squad news: In a busy off-season the Hawks have signed former Gold Coast Titan Tyronne Roberts-Davis, halfback Adrian 'AJ' Davis and Greg Davis while club junior and former North Coast under 23 hooker Riley Glover returns to the club after a stint playing with Cudgen. Utility back Jordan Hinton from Old Bar is another gain. Bottom line: The Hawks should be major contenders. Adrian Davis is a genuine playmaker who steered the Hawks to the 2019 playoffs while Roberts-Davis can play centre or fullback and will give them strike power, something they lacked last year. Glover is a classy footballer who can cover hooker and halfback. While they were never serious contenders last year, they weren't as far off the pace as their place on the ladder suggests. Under 18 halfback Ashton Hilder could get his first grade spurs at some stage of the season. Coach: Trae Clark (captain-coach). Paul Northam (assistant) Last season: Eighth Squad news: Big prop Josh Northam returns after sitting out last season. Trae Clark will again be captain-coach and hopes to play centre. The Bulls have reportedly been getting solid numbers to training and hope to announce a couple more signings before the season-proper starts. Wet weather foiled attempts to organise a trial. Bottom line: The Bulls had a tough year in 2021, scoring just one win and copping some fearful hammerings. Officials are confident of better times this year and they do have some promising young players in their ranks. However, it's hard to see them improving too much on the ladder unless they can add to their roster before season's start. They're drawn to play arch rivals Old Bar in the opening round and that'll be a major early season test.

