Community feedback is being sought as the council looks to create a long-term vision for car parking across the region. The 2011 Parking Strategy and Policy is under review as Port Macquarie-Hastings Council moves to prepare a Parking Policy and Action Plan. The review is looking at the region with a focus on Port Macquarie west, Port Macquarie east, Lake Road industrial area, Wauchope, North Haven and Laurieton. Residents can have input through an online survey, map their experience on an online interactive map and share their views on an online ideas wall. That is just for starters. There will be in person workshops at Laurieton (April 26), North Haven (April 27), Wauchope (April 28) and Port Macquarie (April 29) and an online workshop on May 3. People can register their attendance on Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's Have Your Say portal. Parking pop-up sessions are planned at Wauchope IGA on April 28 and Port Macquarie Glasshouse forecourt on April 30. It comes as the council progresses with plans to better manage the pressures of parking, which has started with a dedicated community engagement program open for comment. Residents will have until May 8 to provide key feedback via the council's Have Your Say portal on how they use and view the state of parking across the region. The information will inform the development of an updated Parking Policy and Action Plan, which will incorporate a tailored parking management approach across the local government area. Port Macquarie Chamber of Commerce president Alex Glen-Holmes encouraged people to provide feedback to the council. She said a balance was needed including more long-term parking and maybe we needed to look at better public transport. Council's group manager community infrastructure, planning and design Blayne West said the plan would aim to deliver sustainable parking and accessibility outcomes for the region, its towns and villages. "We want to create a long-term vision for parking in the region, by integrating a range of parking solutions into the wider transport fabric of the area," she said. "To do this, we need to capture vital community information from residents, commuters, businesses about the pain points and problem areas, particularly in light of the significant growth our region is experiencing. "The size of our region is soaring and we know it's only going to continue to rise. It is therefore vital we ensure that the region's parking capabilities are able to meet the demand of this growth." The feedback received will help council better understand the community's parking priorities, design potential solutions to challenging issues, and shift thinking to more sustainable transport options such as walking, cycling, public transport and the use of electric vehicles. Following consultation, the council will develop a Draft Parking Policy and Action Plan, before it is tabled at a council meeting and placed on public exhibition. The findings from the exhibition period will be reported to the council once more for endorsement or further review. To see the myriad of ways you can have your say on the Parking Policy and Action Plan, visit the council's Have Your Say portal.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/e21b16d5-fb88-49dd-bc23-ffb685118274.jpg/r0_47_841_522_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg