Lifeline Mid Coast's suicide prevention manager Kelly Saidey knows how suicide can have a heartbreaking impact on families. Ms Saidey facilitates a support group in Port Macquarie for adults who have experienced the loss of someone through suicide. The Lifeline Mid Coast's Support After Suicide Bereavement Groups are open groups and they are facilitated by trained people. The groups provide a safe and confidential environment of trust for people to talk about what they are going through. "It's the group that no one wants to join because it's for people who have lost their loved ones to suicide," Ms Saidey said. "They never imagine this would happen to them." Ms Saidey said walking into a support group can be challenging. "People are often very traumatised and experiencing a lot of grief," she said. However, this changes once they meet others who have also lost their loved ones to suicide. "They don't feel so alone," Ms Saidey said. Ms Saidey said unfortunately stigma still exists when it comes to suicide, and people can experience shame because they wonder if they could have done more to prevent the unfortunate outcome. "Grief is a complex emotion and sometimes people don't have the words to explain it," she said. "The hope is that eventually they'll get to a stage where they'll remember their loved ones' life and not how they died. "Everyone is connected by their grief." The Port Macquarie Suicide Bereavement Support Group meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of the month from January through to November, 6pm - 8pm. Lifeline Mid Coast is located at 5 Sherwood Road, Port Macquarie For more information about the support group, please contact 6581 2800. For crisis support, Lifeline's service is available 24/7 by calling 13 11 14.

