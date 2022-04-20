news, latest-news, Housing Matters Action Group, meet the candidates forum, online, 2022, Cowper, housing affordability

Residents from across the Cowper electorate will have a chance to hear from federal election candidates about housing issues. Bellingen-based Housing Matters Action Group (HMAG) will host a meet the Cowper candidates housing edition, focusing specifically on housing issues across the Cowper electorate. Each candidate will be interviewed with the same set of questions looking at the housing issues across Cowper and candidate commitments, if elected. Housing is a major issue in the Cowper electorate and much of Australia. While the reasons for this are complex with no quick solution, that does not mean we can't work together to find a range of solutions. The Bellingen-based Housing Matters Action Group has been advocating on local and regional housing issues since 2018 and wants to highlight the crisis in the lead up to the federal election. HMAG vice-president Emma Belcher said: "Housing is something that everyone needs and increasingly we're seeing a growing divide between those that can afford the rapidly increasing housing costs and those getting pushed to the margins. "We need to find real solutions and commitments from our elected representatives because if we leave it to the market, we're only going to get more of the same." Interview topics will include housing and climate change, cost of housing, the role of government in the housing system and solutions, social housing and new models. People can register on the event ticketing platform Humanitix to receive videos of the interviews or the interviews will be available via the Housing Matters website.

