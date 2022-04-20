newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Sport has always been a part of Matt Model's life and despite sustaining a lumbar/spinal injury after a significant fall, the 37-year-old will put it all on the line at the Invictus Games. Model's injury occurred at night during operations to catch a former rebel leader and despite his injury he has been lucky enough to adapt to the challenges involved in continuing an active lifestyle. "Sport has aided in my recovery both physically and mentally, giving me the confidence to participate and achieve personal sporting goals," he said. Apart from successfully raising twin 13-year-old boys and being selected in the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 Australian team, Model was also named captain of the indoor rowing squad. They competed on the international stage on home turf and won two silver medals and one gold. The Bonny Hills resident has also trained for - and completed - three 42-kilometre marathons including the Gold Coast marathon and the local Beach to Brother cross country marathon. "These events seemed almost impossible, considering my injury and physical capacity. Against a lot of odds and advice I managed to both compete and complete," he said. "After competing at Invictus Games in Sydney in 2018 I could not wait for the opportunity to train and be a part of the selection process once more," he said. "To be a part of this great event is truly humbling and an experience like no other. Being able to once more represent my country and the wider veteran community is an honour." The Invictus Games is an international adaptive multi-sports competition that brings together up to 500 serving and former military personnel from 20 nations who have been wounded, injured or become ill during their military service. The combined Australian team includes 32 serving and former serving military personnel along with over 100 of their family and friends. The team are enjoying the hospitality of The Hague, Netherlands during the games that run between April 16-22. Model will compete in athletics, powerlifting and indoor rowing events. "Winning for me will be no easy task with so much talent and strong competition in the Invictus Games community," he said. "If I can turn up well prepared and be competitive, I have already won and achieved so very much."

