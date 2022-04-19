Ingelse shines at Port race meeting on Easter Saturday

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Followers of Shayleigh Ingelse were highly delighted when the promising apprentice completed a riding treble on Carlton Dry Easter Cup Day at Port Macquarie on Saturday. It was a triumphant return to the circuit for the rising hoop after her debut victory on Cecilia in the GemLife Queen of the North Handicap last January and her association with the powerful Kris Lees stable proved successful with victory in the feature race on the weekend program. While other competitors in the Cup elected to scout wide down the home straight, Ingelse stayed close to the fence on Askebar and this proved the decisive measure when the daughter of Astern powered away from Qukes to land another trophy for the Lees training establishment. The filly proved the form at the circuit after successfully accounting for Crystal's Legacy a fortnight ago and a dominant display in the principal race on the program by just under a length completed an early riding double. Shayleigh linked with Flash Palace in race four and was content to work up on the outside of Rewarding Trance before kicking clear on the Jim Louizos trained gelding to claim the prize by around a length. The son of More Than Ready has been a great money spinner for connections and the apprentice allowance to alleviate the weight impost together with a forceful ride took the geldings recent record to three wins from his previous five appearances. The day was successfully completed when Ingelse linked up with the Kris Lees stable again in the John Oxley Motors Handicap and this provided further rewards with victory on Miss Santorini in the final race on the program. The flashy chestnut filly attacked Blackwater Bronn approaching the home bend before tracking to the crown of the circuit and careering away to land the event by a length margin. The riding treble took the promising jockey's overall tally to eleven wins and eighteen placings with an impressive strike rate of just under twenty percent. The Kris Lees establishment were responsible for a training double while Noble Cause finished with a resolute effort to land the prize in the distance event when Jasper Franklin steered the Todd Howlett trained gelding to a win over Kikikapow. Pretty Vogue came with a barnstorming run down the outside section of the home straight in the second race on the card to break her maiden status in dashing fashion when accounting for Lake Tana and Lady Audrey. The journey towards one thousand winning rides for Ben Looker commenced with great promise when he steered Kiss Her to a narrow victory in the opening event. The Paul Shailer trained filly drove along the rails to claim Miss Shalaa in the shadows of the post to claim the prize by a nose in a blanket finish. Looker came exasperatingly close to breaking the milestone record in the events following with his rides on Lake Tana and Rewarding Trance resulting in second placings while Raptarun and Yulong Monoceros held onto minor prizes. With a strong book of rides at Muswellbrook and Coffs Harbour in the next few days, and it is anticipated that the achievements of Ben Looker significantly rewarded. There were plenty of emotions prior to the first local race when Lucky Sham came down the outside to score a narrow victory the Tab Highway at Randwick. The daughter of Shamexpress stamped her recent Port success in great fashion for evergreen trainer, Neil Godbolt, with a gallant victory over Boom Boom Basil and carries the famous Thompson colours with the mare part owned by Allison and Simon Thompson. The meeting was conducted in front of an enthusiastic crowd and the soft seven surface raced evenly and provided winners from all parts of the home straight. The next meeting at Port Macquarie is on Sunday and general admission tickets can be pre-booked or purchased on race day with further information regarding reserved seating available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/3020d68c-1b94-4643-97a9-fc82171325e3.jpg/r1_0_298_168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg