People across regional NSW can celebrate their community and reconnect with neighbours and friends at local markets, carnivals, festivals and fairs, thanks to the NSW government's new $25 million Reconnecting Regional NSW - Community Events Program. These activities would also support the state's events, hospitality and tourism sectors, at a time when interstate and international visitors are returning to regional NSW. The funding will help regional councils stage shows, festivals, picnics and recovery events that will reinvigorate communities, while also supporting local job creation and injecting cash into local economies. Applications are open for events in the next 12 months. For more, including eligibility criteria and program guidelines, go to: nsw.gov.au/communityevents More support for apprentices First year apprentices facing financial or personal hardship will be supported with a $15,000 scholarship to undertake their trade and study through a state government scholarship program. The NSW government will invest $1.8 million in the Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarships to support 120 people to either start, change or further their career. Apprenticeships are a critical part of ensuring NSW has a pipeline of skilled workers, but we also understand the financial limitations and challenges that arise for apprentices while completing a trade. The state will provide $5000 each year for three years to support apprentices who demonstrate a high aptitude for vocational education and training and are committed to their on-the-job and formal training. As NSW has seen through bushfires, floods and the pandemic, apprentices remain a vital part of the economy. The Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarships are in addition to the 100,000 fee-free apprenticeships and 70,000 fee-free traineeships and other low-fee courses funded by the NSW government. Applications close Friday, May 27, 2022. More information and how to apply: education.nsw.gov.au or call 13 28 11.

