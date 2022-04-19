newsletters, editors-pick-list, Port Macquarie Coach Terminal, pop-up gallery, ArtWalk, 2022, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council

Port Macquarie-Hastings Council will launch an exciting new temporary exhibition space for artists at the Port Macquarie Coach Terminal in June 2022. Local creatives and artistic groups are invited to apply for the opportunity to present their work in this unique gallery format. The coach terminal's internal walls will be transformed into a pop-up gallery with A1 posters being applied using a "paste-up" method. The exhibition will be free and accessible to everyone, making this an opportunity for creatives with little-to-no experience in exhibiting to share their work and make a name for themselves locally. Artists are invited to submit their expressions of interest to be involved in the project. Expressions of interest should include a body of creative work (minimum five pieces, maximum 10) to be considered for exhibition. Group submissions will also be eligible. The first exhibition will launch in conjunction with the region's signature cultural arts event, ArtWalk, on June 10, 2022 and will remain on display until September 2, 2022. Read more: This project ties in with the upgrade of the Bicentennial Walkway, providing improved pedestrian connectivity, linking Town Green West promenade all the way through to Gordon Street and beyond with footpaths and underpasses. Council's acting economic and cultural development manager Kelly Mapleston said providing an alternate exhibition space in an unexpected location allowed the broader community the opportunity to connect with artists and creatives, as well as seeing spaces differently. "The recent Cultural Economy Project findings talked to increased access to affordable exhibition space for local artists and creatives, so the launch of this space goes someway to answering our community's request," Ms Mapleston said. The expression of interest process is open via the council's website and will close May 12, 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/63cb9ee4-e2d2-42f1-9375-b0bf5a0e3550.jpg/r0_102_835_574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg