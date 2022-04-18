news, latest-news, easter saturday, Douglas Vale Historic Homestead and Vineyard, music, music event, dave stephens, ken lindsay

Douglas Vale Historic Homestead and Vineyard was filled with music, laughter, food and wine on Easter Saturday, April 16, as the Port Macquarie-Hastings community came together to enjoy the music event. Close to 300 people brought their picnic baskets, chairs and dogs to the event to celebrate the long weekend with the venue's volunteers and musicians. The early crowd sat down to listen to the first musician Dave Stephens as he rocked the stage in a bright pink suit. His charisma and charm throughout his performance brought a lot of smiles to people's faces. Ken "Chainsaw" Lindsay took to the stage next in a classic cowboy hat, long-sleeved shirt and faded blue jeans to sing a range of country covers, all accompanied by his guitar. Mr Stephens then joined Mr Lindsay at the end, this time dressed in a casual attire, to perform a few more songs for the crowd. As the musicians entertained the crowd, people helped themselves to a variety of cheese platters, drinks, and sausage sandwiches. Douglas Vale Historic Homestead and Vineyard acting public relations officer Marian Chisholm said the day has been a great success. "The day has been huge, everybody has given us really positive feedback, and I think the volunteers have done a fantastic job of putting this lovely event on for the public," she said. "Everybody has been really enjoying themselves, I think that's what it's all about, it gives the community an opportunity to go out and have some fun. "The musicians have been wonderful, the crowd has loved them, and it has really made the whole day." Ms Chisholm said the feedback from the crowd has been encouraging as they hope to continue hosting events for the community. "We will definitely build on this, the community feedback has been really great and promising, so we can take that on board and go from there. "I think the fact that we have had a larger crowd this time than we did on Australia Day shows that we are on to something good here, and it's something that the community really wants at the moment." Roslyn Day-Anderson and Martin Anderson were one of the many visitors enjoying the Easter Saturday music event at the venue. Roslyn Day-Anderson has thanked the volunteers in an email for putting on a lovely event for the community. "Congratulations to you all, it was a fabulous day," she said. "Dave and Chainsaw, the entertainers, were fabulous ... I can honestly say I didn't see one glum face in the crowd. "Thank you wonderful volunteers. We'll be back to tour the Homestead next." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/45428ebd-3ead-44fa-b87c-3cfc30bf6cfe.jpg/r3_0_1339_755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg