news, latest-news, port macquarie, tourism, travellers, easter

New and returning travellers have once again flocked to Port Macquarie for the Easter long weekend as the tourism industry makes its long-awaited return. View the gallery taken on Monday, April 18, as locals and visitors enjoyed the long weekend in the beautiful Port Macquarie.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/ab6ff1fa-04d6-4e7a-9837-5c0cac87f97b.JPG/r233_767_4652_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg