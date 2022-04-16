Rotaract members dig deep for aged care patients

news, latest-news,

Members of the youth service club Hastings Rotaract have reached out to older patients at Port Macquarie Base Hospital to ensure they receive a personal gift this Easter. Club members used their own funds to create hampers for every patient in the Acute Geriatric Evaluation and Management Unit, ensuring no one goes without a special treat on Easter Sunday. Club president Ashleigh Geddes said the hampers were the club's way of reminding older members of the community, in hospital over the holiday period, that they were in the thoughts of others. Acting Nurse Unit Manager Lucille Niddrie said club members' thoughtfulness was appreciated. "This beautiful act of kindness will see every patient in the unit receive a hamper on Easter Sunday, filled with personal care items, games, cards, and, of course, some little Easter treats," Ms Niddrie said. "We really want the club members to know we think they are wonderful. They personally paid for the hampers, and it's not the first time they have reached out to our frail aged patients, having made a similar delivery last Christmas." Hastings Rotaract's members are aged between 18 and 30. The club is sponsored by local Rotary clubs and meets every Tuesday at 6pm at Panthers. Anyone interested in finding out more can email Ashleigh at Hastingsrotaract@gmail.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/881af277-c304-4ebf-b200-fcbfc3d071b2.jpg/r0_117_2988_1805_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg