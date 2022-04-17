newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Easter, what's it all about? Is it just another holiday handed to us by our forefathers with little to no meaning in the modern world? Or is it a constant, a statement within our culture that marks something defining and powerful that needs to be with us always? The Easter weekend is what Christians remember as the death of Jesus on a Friday on a Roman cross. The cross was the worst punishment for the worst of crimes. Yet it was determined that the man Jesus, who was completely innocent, was hung there to die and then be buried. Then on the Sunday the unexpected happened, the man Jesus who said he would arise again from death, did indeed resurrect, as proven by many witnesses and the empty tomb. But what does this mean to you and me on this holiday weekend? In a world where certainty is rapidly disappearing, as we have faced one disaster after another. The Easter weekend speaks and says, "Wait, there is hope! For what looks like death and despair on Friday, can be life and liberty by Sunday!" Whatever we are facing, Jesus the face of God, understands our sufferings, is acquainted with our grief, and took upon himself our shame and guilt and died to make a way for life. But not just any life, a resurrected eternal life. Easter Sunday is and will forever remain our 'hope day'. When Jesus arose from that tomb death was defeated, sin's power to destroy us and separate us from God was forever broken. And His life-giving message of good news remains with us to this day. For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. (John 3:16.) Thank God for your Easter Holiday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/5e7f2bac-2cdc-42f2-94f2-5c8f6eacb8e8.jpg/r0_32_500_314_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg