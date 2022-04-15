news, latest-news,

Drivers who get behind the wheel after drinking will be the focus of this weekend's Easter road safety operation as police across the state prepare for the long weekend. Seven people lost their lives in NSW during the Easter long weekend in 2021 and more than 300 people were caught driving while under the influence of alcohol. NSW Police will today launch Easter Operation 2022 - a highly visible traffic operation with a focus on reducing road fatalities and trauma this holiday weekend. Double demerits started from 12.01am on Thursday (April 14) and will run until 11.59pm on Monday (April 18). Traffic and Highway Patrol commander Acting Assistant Commissioner Paul Glinn said a significant number of police resources would have a dedicated focus on road safety throughout the five-day operation. "The number of people who blatantly disregarded the road rules last year and put the broader community at risk was unacceptable," he said. "Make no mistake that our police will be out and about this weekend - including on major road networks and on local streets - to catch those doing the wrong thing." In addition to targeting drink driving, police will also have a focus on targeting drivers that are speeding, drug driving, not wearing seatbelts and distracted by mobile phones. Deputy Premier and Police Minister Paul Toole said everyone had a role to play to help keep the roads safe this Easter long weekend. "We need to remember we've had extremely wet weather over recent weeks, and as the large-scale recovery operation to repair flood-damaged roads is underway, it's crucial that drivers plan ahead for potential road closures and how that may impact on journey times," Mr Toole said. "It is more important than ever to pay attention, drive to the conditions and be aware of speed limits because we don't want to see families torn apart by the impacts of road accidents. "Remember, every police car has the ability to conduct random breath tests, so don't risk drinking and driving." Transport for NSW Deputy Secretary of Safety Environment and Regulation Tara McCarthy said speeding, fatigue and drink driving remained the biggest killers on NSW roads. "Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to travel, don't speed, drive to the conditions, wear your seatbelt, avoid distractions, make sure you're well rested and never drink or drug drive," Ms McCarthy said. "It's also a good idea to visit livetraffic.com to plan your journey beforehand." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tmUaC97GWTfBTvbgiBtbEs/e5ebadf9-6dde-48fb-a634-599fdeac5f06.jpg/r1_0_1196_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg