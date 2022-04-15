Looker's riding milestone approaches at Port Macquarie

news, latest-news,

A significant slice of racing history approaches for Ben Looker as the prominent jockey heads towards one thousand career victories on Carlton Dry Easter Cup Day at Port Macquarie on Saturday. Looker has been riding on the crest of a wave in recent times and dominated the program at the local circuit on Sunday with victories on Mister Razzledazzle and Rapid Rose before heading to Armidale for further success on Tuesday. He was able to sum up the situation by taking Crowdy Bay to the lead and defying his rivals to score a solid victory earlier in the day before a near faultless display on She Hulk when camping off the speed and powering home to score in race six. The adaptability and confidence of the prominent hoop was on display on both days and featured the contrast of settling well back off the pace in some instances before dictating terms in the lead on others. The win by She Hulk also provided the Richard and William Freedman training partnership with their initial success after a new venture was established at their Scone headquarters. Looker sits on fifty-eight victories and seventy-eight placings for the current riding season with an overall career riding tally of nine hundred and ninety-eight heading to the weekend assignment. It would also be a fitting place to reach a milestone of this nature as the north coast track was the scene when champion jockey, Robert Thompson, broke the Australian riding record and the recently retired hoop still holds this accolade. His recent association with the Paul Shailer training establishment has proven highly successful and this was further highlighted as his two winning rides at the Port track on the weekend were both trained by the local mentor. Shailer acquired a strong racing background from his homeland of New Zealand and was the training director for the Chris Waller satellite stables on the Gold Coast before establishing a base at the local circuit. The prominent trainer has produced regular winners in the district and provides three nominations for the weekend meeting with Raptarun near the top of the weights for the De Bortoli Wines Handicap while Kiss Her and So and So head the main chances in the Trackside Photography Maiden. All eyes will be on Randwick when his gelding, Whatever I Say, attempts to complete the hattrick in the Highway Handicap following comprehensive wins at the gelding's home track over the last month. The Port surface is standing up well to the recent inclement weather conditions together with the solid racing workload over the past month and should provide a fair surface for all competitors on the weekend despite being rain affected. General admission tickets can be pre-booked or purchased on race day with further information regarding reserved seating available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au. Limited reserved seating remains available inside the Ivan Livermore Stand, or tables are available in the outside bar or betting ring. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/31fa037b-6e22-426b-ab20-f9147cbc01a7.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg