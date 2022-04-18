news, latest-news,

Comboyne residents and business owners want to send the message they are open and ready for visitors during the April school holidays. The village, situated west of Port Macquarie, has experienced recent road woes after Comboyne Road was shut for repairs. It was reopened by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council on January 27 after works were completed to re-stabilise the road surface. "I think there is a genuine effort by council to address the road issues that we're experiencing here," Comboyne Progress Association president Gordon Burch said. Road priority options was raised at the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council meeting on March 17. Lorne Road was used by motorists as an alternative route to the village when Comboyne Road was closed, however residents have argued it's an unsafe option. The federal government has made a $5 million contribution towards the Lorne Road sealing project. The entire project to seal the unsealed section of Lorne Road is estimated to cost in excess of $35 million. "We'll certainly be making further representations to council just to see what progress they are making on the planning," Mr Burch said. "This road needs to be one of resilience in times of future challenges, including major bushfires." The council will consider, through the 2022-2023 Operational Plan preparation, the allocation of $5 million towards progressing the upgrade project to seal the unsealed section of Lorne Road, and continue to proactively seek funding support for the upgrade from the state and federal governments. The council will also consider, as part of the 2022-2023 Operational Plan, a significant increase in funding for road maintenance, resealing, rural road grading/resheeting and stabilisation and upgrades, including emergency funding to support a timely response to maintaining roads after storms. Chris Holstein is the owner of the Udder Cow Cafe and said Comboyne Road is safe and open for visitors to come to the village. However, he said people should still drive according to the conditions of the road. Ellenborough Falls, situated 40 minutes drive from Comboyne, is a major tourism destination for the region. It's set to be looking spectacular - given March was the third wettest month on record for Port Macquarie.

