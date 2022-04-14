newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Easter bunny should be able to hide eggs for the children outside if the weather predictions prove to be correct for Port Macquarie and Kempsey. According to Weatherzone, Good Friday and Saturday could bring some rainfall - but a very small amount of up to 5mm on each day. "You might get some slightly heavier falls on Saturday evening," Weatherzone meteorologist Corine Brown said. "Overall the showers will be pretty light." Easter Sunday is predicted to be partly cloudy but it will be a dry day. "It doesn't look like it will be fully cloudy so that's good news," Ms Brown said. Easter Monday, which is a public holiday, is forecast to be a clear sunny day. The daily temperatures over the weekend are set to stay in the early 20s. Ms Brown said the weekend is reflective of typical Autumn weather. "Cooler day temperatures and a few showers here and there," she said. Ms Brown said there won't be significant wind gusts off the coast. "The waves will be pretty tame over the weekend too," she said.

