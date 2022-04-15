featured, bream, flathead, blackfish, Port Macquarie breakwalls, Hastings River, mud crabs, Blackmans Point, Limeburners

The Easter long weekend is traditionally a time when many anglers choose to wet a line. Let's just hope the forecast good weather indeed eventuates, and some great angling action is had by all. Despite the brown water in the estuaries, which simply hasn't been given a chance to fully clear, bream have been fantastic, both in quantity and quality. Best results have been achieved on mullet strips and prawns, with the breakwalls, Limeburners and up around Blackmans Point all fishing well. Flathead have also been active from these same locations, with pilchards, whitebait and mullet strips all readily taken. Those throwing lures, predominately on the run-in tide when the water clarity is at its best, have had success. A few nice blackfish have also been taken around the breakwalls, with cabbage and green weed flies both accounting for quality fish. There are also plenty of garfish in the lower reaches, with bread or peeled prawn pieces on small hooks under a float the gun approach. On the mulloway front, the odd decent fish is still active around the breakwalls, while upriver there have been plenty of school-sized models from under-sized up to around 80 centimetres. Mud crabs have been fairly active by all reports. Off the beaches, there are good numbers of bream and tailor about, although the constant heavy swell has made fishing the more exposed locations somewhere between difficult and pointless. If the swell lies down this weekend as predicted, the moon and tides are optimum for an evening mulloway expedition. The southern end of Lighthouse, in front of Lake Cathie and Grants Beach would all be worth prospecting. Off the rocks, tailor numbers remain solid, although conditions have limited safe access to many ledges over the past week. Bream and blackfish numbers have also been consistent, with the more protected locations around Plomer and Shelly Beach fishing well. Drummer will also be worth chasing as soon as this swell backs down, particularly if you can locate any well washed-out locations. Offshore, very little to report with sea and wind conditions simply dreadful over the past week. If more vessel friendly conditions indeed eventuate this weekend, no doubt the participation rate will be high. Snapper will be well worth chasing on both baits and plastics, particularly from the close-in reefs. Barries Bay will be worth prospecting for Spanish mackerel and cobia, with longtail and mac tuna also likely to be about. Wider out, the FAD would be worth a look for mahi mahi.

