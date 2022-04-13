newsletters, editors-pick-list, MakerSpace, SongMakers Holiday Sessions, Taka Perry, Nina Wilson, Ninajirachi

Twelve budding songwriters and music producers had a taste of the industry and honed their collaboration skills during a two-day workshop. Platinum producer/artist Taka Perry and musician, producer, songwriter and DJ Nina Wilson, whose artist name is Ninajirachi, were the mentors for the two-day workshop at MakerSpace in Port Macquarie. The SongMakers Holiday Sessions are part of the Office for Regional Youth Holiday Break program in partnership with APRA AMCOS and Create NSW. The workshop participants learnt about collaboration and careers in the music industry during the workshop which wrapped up on Tuesday [April 12]. They divided into three groups to write songs and produce demos. "Often it is the first time the students will have had their voice recorded or their songs recorded into a piece of music," Miss Wilson said. "Some people are really strong songwriters on their own, but not very good collaborators, and other people don't realise they are good at songwriting until they collaborate, because they might struggle on their own, but when they get in a room with a lot of people they realise they have a lot to contribute." Miss Wilson encouraged budding songwriters to work on their craft and register their songs. APRA AMCOS helps songwriters, composers and publishers get paid for their music. She said budding songwriters should find their community. "Find other songwriters that you can send your songs to, listen to their songs, give each other feedback and help each other grow," Miss Wilson said. St Joseph's Regional College student Jack Davies, 15, said he enjoyed the workshop and collaborating with others. "I've learnt a lot from this and it has been fun," he said. "I've collaborated before but I think this will make songwriting with my band [Mediocre Sunrise] a lot easier." APRA AMCOS SongMakers project lead Tina Broad said collaboration and connection made the global industry tick. "And connection through music is also a powerful part of how we've all coped through the trials of the past year," she said.

