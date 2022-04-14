newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie pharmacists are urging residents to book in their vaccinations amid predictions of a spike in influenza (flu) and COVID cases this winter. Shelly Beach Pharmacy owner Jayd Joseph said bookings for the flu vaccinations have been strong which is pleasing to see. Mr Joseph is bracing for a spike in both COVID and flu cases. "With the opening of international borders we can expect to see an increase in influenza this year," he said. "Studies from overseas suggest that co-infection with COVID and influenza can increase the rates of morbidity and mortality, especially in at risk people." Mr Joseph said the COVID vaccinations don't provide protection for influenza and vice versa. However, according to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) COVID vaccines can be co-administered (that is, given on the same day) with an influenza vaccine. Mr Joseph said the best time for people to book in for their influenza vaccination is in May, given the peak season for flu is expected in August. Judy Plunkett, a community pharmacist and NSW Pharmacy Guild branch committee member, said people shouldn't be complacent when it comes to booking in for their influenza vaccination. Ms Plunkett echoed Mr Joseph's comments in predicting a spike of COVID and flu cases over winter. "We mimic what happens overseas and that's exactly what's occurred there," she said. Ms Plunkett said it's possible for people to be sick with COVID and influenza at the same time. "It's advantageous to have all three of your COVID vaccinations and your annual influenza shot to be protected for the winter," she said. Ms Plunkett and other pharmacists continue to lobby the government to ensure they are remunerated for the vaccination service they provide. She said it's great there's been increased awareness about the benefits vaccinations can provide, amid the COVID pandemic. "People can see it works," she said. Symptoms for COVID and the flu are similar, so Mr Joseph said it's important people test via RAT (rapid antigen test) or seek out a PCR test. "Take precautions and isolate until you can exclude coronavirus as a possibility," he said. Influenza (flu) vaccines are given each year to protect against the most common strains of the virus. If you're eligible, you can get the influenza vaccine for free under the National Immunisation Program (NIP). For more information, visit www.health.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/4c11945f-4e5a-4429-8c68-7306fc0a1e74.jpg/r0_283_4032_2561_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg