The Mid North Coast is experiencing a boost in visitor numbers over the Easter school holiday period according to tourism operators. Port Macquarie's East Port Motor Inn has been busy with bookings since November, 2021. "We've been busy ever since the COVID-19 restrictions in Sydney eased last year," Gary Hambly said. "We've been flat out since." Mr Hambly said they no longer receive calls from prospective visitors asking if Port Macquarie is a safe destination to visit, after years of uncertainty due to the COVID pandemic, bushfires and floods. However, some people have been forced to cancel their holiday plans due to isolation guidelines under the COVID-19 NSW Health regulations. However, Mr Hambly said cancelled bookings are usually snapped up by others who are keen to visit the region. Haven Waters Motel & Apartments is based at North Haven and owner Sandy Legge said bookings have been strong but she believes people are still booking holidays at the last minute, due to uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. "The Easter weekend is busy," she said. "However there are still quite a lot of rooms available during the school holidays." She said people are hesitant to plan a holiday due to being unsure of cancellation policies if they are forced to isolate. Mrs Legge urges people to book directly through the accommodation provider. Ingenia Holidays South West Rocks Park manager Alison Evans echoed Mrs Legge's comments and admitted there was always a little bit of insecurity as to what was around the corner. However, they remained optimistic about the upcoming holiday period. "People are still travelling," she said. "We're getting the odd cancellation from people who don't want to leave home or don't want to leave animals just in case, but we're full for Easter. "We've had one or two cancellations, but they've been filled so all the guests are happy. It's fairly optimistic I think." Ms Evans said they had some activities planned for guests that they hadn't previously done. "We did an Aboriginal experience at Christmas time so we're doing that at Easter as well. Our Easter regulars will see something new." Greater Port Macquarie Tourism Association president Janette Hyde said region has a lot to offer and it's only four hours from Sydney. "Most accommodation places are heavily booked," she said. "We're very lucky because we're an attractive destination and people are trying to get away from what they've been experiencing for the past three years. "People are happy to find some normality and we can certainly provide that here."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/32b8f270-042d-4c8d-a75c-44550a3a7167.jpg/r4_0_1278_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg