Comboyne Museum is calling for volunteers to join a "bumper working bee" on April 23. The aim is to have the historic Hurrell Family house and grounds looking their best ahead of the museum's Open Day on April 30. Uniquely located in a farmyard setting, the "living museum" celebrates the pioneering spirit of the families of the Comboyne Plateau. Volunteers are asked to bring their own tools. Scones and tea will be provided.

