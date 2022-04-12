news, latest-news,

Football Mid North Coast general manager Bruce Potter was an envious onlooker at Coffs Harbour at the weekend. The C.Ex Coffs International Stadium was meant to be the venue for the Coastal Premier League Men's Super Round and Coastal League One Women's opening round. But wet weather forced all fixtures over the road to the synthetic fields which prevented another washed-out round of football. "It was a pleasure to have this facility and to see hundreds of people out there, but also disappointing that we're still a year or two behind (in Port Macquarie)," he said. "Our local members and council have been excellent and we are planning for at least one synthetic at Sovereign Hills, but it's still a year or two away." The artificial surface allowed competition matches to proceed, while the majority of the east coast of New South Wales remained soggy. "I don't think there was any other football played between Newcastle and the Gold Coast," Mr Potter said. In total, 12 games were played for the men, plus another two games for the women, while North Coast got to play all their National Premier League boys games. Other sports also trained on the synthetic pitch on Sunday morning. "We've had teams that literally haven't been able to train for three weeks so whilst they weren't match fit to play, I think everyone just revelled in the opportunity to play a game of football," Mr Potter said. Port United coach Adam Breust said his players enjoyed their experience on the artificial surface as evidenced by their 10-0 hammering of Taree. "It's good to be playing every week due to the use of the synthetic fields. It would be great if Port Macquarie-Hastings Council would consider something like that for future development," he said. "The boys don't mind the surface, but they would prefer a good grass pitch although it's better than not playing at all." Macleay Valley Rangers coach Jason Coleman said the wet weather had also impacted on his team's preparations. "It'd be nice to have those facilities everywhere and then that way everyone can be on the same level and training and playing every weekend," he said. "It's a great facility, but you've got to be used to playing on it."

