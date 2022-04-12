newsletters, editors-pick-list, Newman Senior Technical College, Leslie Williams

Newman Senior Technical College in Port Macquarie will receive $2,298,886 to undertake major improvements works. The grant is part of a four-year, $500 million commitment by the NSW Government under the Building Grants Assistance Scheme (BGAS). Newman Senior Technical College Principal Mark Nunan said the project, in keeping with the applied learning environment which has established the college as a national leader in Vocational Education and Training, will deliver simulated work environments that will challenge and extend the learning experiences of its students. "This project, along with the unique learning facilities already available at Newman College, will enable students to move from a simulated nursing ward or childcare centre into a modern learning environment all within the one centre," Mr Nunan said. Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams said the upgrade will include the construction of specialised learning spaces. "St Agnes' Catholic Parish and Newman College community will also contribute significantly towards the project which will improve the learning environment for current and future students through contemporary facilities that reflect the learning needs of today's students," Mrs Williams said. "The upgrade project will include construction of specialised learning spaces for early childhood and aged care services, construction of an electro technology workshop, two classrooms, an outdoor workshop and associated storage." "I look forward to seeing the works get underway and I know this project will deliver better learning outcomes for the students of Newman Senior Technical College," Mrs Williams said. Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell said the grants assist Independent and Catholic schools to build, extend or upgrade their facilities to provide more students places in growing communities. "This financial year $115 million in BGAS funding is available, with approximately $81 million allocated to 26 projects at non-government schools across the state," Ms Mitchell said. BGAS is funded by the NSW Government and is administered by the Association of Independent Schools NSW and the NSW Catholic Block Grant Authorities.

