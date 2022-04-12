newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Port Macquarie dog Elroy's tail has been wagging ever since he won a Sydney Royal Dog Show accolade. Elroy's owner Emily Petersen entered her pup into the Junior Dog Breed section and he achieved first place. "It was pretty exciting even just to be at the Royal Show," she said. "I got the chance to learn more about Elroy's breed and it was great to showcase his breed to the public." It was Elroy's first major royal show. "He wasn't used to having that many people cheering him on, but I'm very proud of how he went," Emily said. Elroy's show name is Hedgehope Ernest Elroy and his breed is Border Terrier. Emily said the breed is sociable, intelligent, agile and active. "It's often referred to as a big dog in a small body," she said. "Essentially a working terrier with great companion skills." Emily walked Elroy around the arena and he was marked by the judges on certain criteria. "They look to see if they are a well-natured dog and happy to be in the ring, while working with their handler as a team," she said. Elroy is Emily's first show dog but she has another pooch called Benji who she enters into agility show events.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/liz.langdale/301380d3-fe39-4a4b-9fb4-b71584061c78.jpg/r0_81_1440_895_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg