The date has been set. On May 21 Australians will cast their votes to decide who will be the next Prime Minister of the country. Port Macquarie is situated within the electorate of Cowper, which is currently held by Pat Conaghan from the National Party. Residents have highlighted key issues which are important for candidates to address in the upcoming election. These include the environment, cost of living, housing affordability, economic debt and action on crime. Port Macquarie resident Nerralyn Single said issues she's interested in include protection of the environment and financial support for people who are underprivileged. Residents are currently experiencing high cost of living due to record fuel prices, the booming rental property market and the increased cost of groceries. Read more: Mrs Single is passionate about the environment. "We need more trees to support our koalas," she said. "The environment needs to be cared for, so we need more finance going towards groups who support that work." Port Macquarie resident Joseline Mulligan lives in an aged care home and would like the government to do more to support residents and staff. She said she trusts the current Prime Minister Scott Morrison and hopes he is voted in to serve another term as the leader of Australia. Meanwhile another Port Macquarie resident, Paul Whitty said something needs to change as too many people are struggling to make ends meet. "Cost of living needs to be addressed," he said. Mr Whitty is on a disability support pension and can't afford to run a heater during the winter. "My electricity bill would be huge if I did that," he said. Another resident, Stephen Purcell said any elected government needs to address Australia's debt issues. "Everyone is happy to receive money from the government, but no one wants to pay it back," he said. Nominations to contest the election will close on April 21. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

