comment, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, mayor Peta Pinson, Pump Track, Wayne Richards Park, Velosolutions

It was wonderful to see the huge turnout and big broad smiles on the kids (and adults) who attended the opening of the Wayne Richards Pump Track last Thursday. Good weather was on our side momentarily, as a I was joined by Member for Cowper, Mr Pat Conaghan, council staff, mums, dads and bike riders, to cut the ribbon on the $350,000 upgraded track. I could not have been more impressed by the facility or the positive feedback that many of the bike riders present gave. Council worked hard with the contractor Velosolutions to deliver this project, which was disrupted during construction due to the testing weather conditions. The wait, however, has been worth it. The redesign of the track includes a new all-weather asphalt surface, improvements to drainage and more desirable landscaping. Shading, furniture, a drinking fountain and hardstand have also been added to create a better experience for track users to rest, and families to relax, whilst visiting the track. The facility was designed with input from users ranging in age from young teens to mature riders with all levels of ability. The finished product was made possible by funding from the Australian Government of $350,000 through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, which supports local councils to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure projects. I am confident that it will be capable of drawing future events, and increasing interest in recreational cycling which is a key component of Council's vision to create a healthy, inclusive and vibrant community.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dEtJVeiv3hvihxzWfeZvyz/f062bf89-73f3-4bd7-98cc-aa0232a6d799.jpg/r0_89_873_582_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg