Shailer and Looker shine on Flood Relief Day at Port

The sun finally shined, and the crowds rolled in to support the Flood Relief Race Day and it was the Paul Shailer and Ben Looker combination who stole the show at Port Macquarie on Sunday. Looker positioned Mista Razzledazzle in the second half of the field before finishing with a powerful sprint over the concluding stages to mow down Dr Demon and Dicken Medal to claim the Coastal Fire Protection Handicap before taking Rapid Rose to the front and leading throughout in the following event. The adaptability of the prominent hoop was on display and featured the contrast of settling well back off the pace in one instance before dictating terms in the next and the riding double takes Looker to fifty-six victories and eighty-seven placings in the current NSW riding season. Victory by Mista Razzledazzle was extremely satisfying for Paul Shailer with the prominent local trainer gaining access to the Contributer gelding from the Victorian stable of Lindsey Smith and two recent barrier trials at the circuit provided an ideal preparation for the assignment. Rapid Rose was also a new arrival to the stable and Shailer was able to turn around moderate southern form to provide the Dawn Approach filly with the necessary ammunition to defy the late efforts of Reateros and Crystal's Legacy when saluting in the Port City Bowling Club Maiden Plate. Condover Hall provided another emotional win in the sixth event with the Neil Godbolt stable successful in the race they sponsored to support the flood affected areas of the state with the effort featuring a classy ride by Dan Peisley. The accomplished rider has returned to the saddle in determined fashion and quickly made a move to attack Shows Pride for early supremacy before allowing the son of Mastercraftsman to travel down the crown of the track in the straight. This was a winning move as Condover Hall was able to defy the effort of Poetic Power and the late challenge of Kyanite to score by just under three lengths and continue his great form following victory at the circuit last week. A strong ride by Ash Morgan was the difference when Moroccan Lad was able to score on debut in the opening event after the Jenny Graham trained youngster obtained the middle split down the home running to land success over Canny Prospect by a decisive margin. Zoom Outcome was confidently supported in the second event and the decision by local mentor, Marc Quinn, to resume from a spell of five months without trialling certainly paid dividends when Aaron Bullock stormed down the outside to land a comprehensive victory over Eva Daniela. Royale Return's debut run for the Brett Cavanough stable proved successful when the former Queensland gelding came down the outside from the second half of the pack to land a dominant win while I Know the Trainer continued her rise through the ranks to claim the final event. Paul Smith identified the early promise displayed by the Flying Artie filly and has worked hard to improve her barrier manners with this being repaid in spades as Ray Spokes repelled the challenge of Adelinda and Darci Diva to claim the prize. The Port Macquarie Race Club is profoundly grateful for the support provided on the day with all race sponsorships, gate proceeds and raffle ticket sales providing a sizeable donation to flood relief victims in the Northern Rivers through the Australian Turf Club Foundation. The Foundation is doing an outstanding job in delivering goods, supplies and expertise to the thoroughbred racing clubs and communities in the north of the state to rebuild from the disastrous floods occurring over the past month. A huge thanks goes to the support provided by race day sponsors including Coastal Fire Protection, ATM2HIRE, Fernhill Tavern, Plan B Syndicate & Godbolt Racing, LJ Hooker Port Macquarie & Wauchope, Harelec Solar Power Specialists and Port City Bowling Club. Racing continues this Saturday with the Carlton Dry Easter Cup highlighting a strong six -race program. General admission tickets can be pre-booked or purchased on race day with further information regarding reserved seating available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au. Limited reserved seating remains available inside the Ivan Livermore Stand, or tables are available in the outside bar or betting ring. There are great viewing and seating areas available with refreshment, dining and wagering facilities in full operation throughout the grounds. The Port racing complex remains a COVID-19 safe venue and everyone is encouraged to remain vigilant and follow guidelines despite the relaxation of many government regulations. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

