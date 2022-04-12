newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Lake Cathie General Practitioner has welcomed changes to paid parental leave announced in the budget but says there's more to be done to support health professionals. Dr Marian Dover has two children and took just two weeks off after giving birth to each of them. "We didn't have access to any leave entitlements," she said. "Working in general practice means that you're a private contractor, so you don't receive paid parental leave at all." As the higher income earner in her family, she had no option but to return to work soon after the births of her children. The 2022/23 budget unveiled changes to the paid parental leave scheme, which would expand eligibility for the program. The federal government is merging the two-week Partner Pay scheme with the 18 weeks of Paid Parental Leave (PPL) to create a 20-week scheme. Under the changes, a single parent will be eligible for a full 20 weeks of paid leave, while two-parent households can split the leave, provided they take it within two years of their child's birth or adoption. Dr Dover said the paid parental leave scheme was set up in a traditional way - where society saw men as the main breadwinner within the home. "The woman would take 12 months off work and the husband would be the one earning for the family," she said. Dr Dover said the scheme put women who earnt over $150,000 at a disadvantage. "It's great to see we're progressing now," she said. In the lead up to the election on May 21, Dr Dover said the government needs to do more to attract junior doctors to train as general practitioners. She highlighted the paid parental leave disparity between doctors who work in the private sector as a general practitioner, compared to those who work in hospitals. "There should be a single employer model, where you're employed by the government but still work in private practice," she said. The Rural Doctors Association of Australia (RDAA) advocated to expand PPL to have greater flexibility, and recognise that the main income earner may in fact be a birth mother. Dr Megan Belot, RDAA President, said the paid parental leave changes will help address one of the disadvantages of general practice when compared to hospital-based specialties. "The failings of this program have affected younger female GPS right across the country," Dr Belot said. Over the past 12 months RDAA has raised this issue in multiple forums, including with Health Ministers Gillespie, Hunt and Coulton, Minister for Families and Social Services Anne Rushton and the Department of Health.

