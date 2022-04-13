news, latest-news,

Port Macquarie sporting clubs have all been left bemused by the intermittent closure of fields around the Hastings region over the last three months. With all winter codes set to start their seasons in the next fortnight, Port City Breakers president Geoff Kelly has voiced concerns which have swirled around their pre-season training sessions. It is believed to be a similar sentiment shared by most other codes. "The fields are there and if they're not waterlogged, they're there to play on. Isn't that what a field is for," he queried. Kelly wanted to know that if council were attempting to protect the fields, what were they protecting them from. "Why are they stopping training? What's their agenda to keep the fields looking pristine because they're not that bad," he said. "They just put drainage through Wood Street to get rid of the water that was there before and now they're making ad-hoc decisions based on the fact they don't want their fields chopped up. "I feel they put more of a priority in the quality of the fields and the grass than they do in letting us train and I think that's a big problem." He understood it wasn't one person's decision, but it didn't make it any less frustrating. "I'm not having a shot at anybody, not Kerry Lewis, not anybody. It's not Kerry's fault. Kerry's getting told to do what someone else is telling him to do," Kelly said. "The decisions are being made higher up and he's firing the bullet." Port Macquarie Sharks coach James Kelly said they had completed less than a handful of ballwork sessions since they started pre-season in January. He also felt council was taking the easy way out. "They don't want to do any repairs to the ground. They just want to mow it and paint it," he said. "I feel they want to get the fields looking as best they can for State Cup which is two weekends per year." Frustrations reached boiling point last week when most fields were opened on Thursday morning only for them to be closed four hours later. A number of clubs including the Breakers, Sharks, Hastings Valley Vikings and Port Macquarie Magpies had to once again reschedule training sessions. Vikings president David Barnes was also left wondering when they would be allowed to train on Oxley Oval. "What are (council) closing the fields for? Why are they protecting them and from what," he said. "If we can see a section of the ground is being chopped up, we'll move the drill to another part of the oval." Port Macquarie Magpies co-coach Brayden Saggers wanted to see council relinquish an element of control and hand some of the management of the fields back to the clubs. He felt a common-sense approach was needed. "You need to put the onus back on the clubs and say to use your common sense and if you think it's okay to train on, then you should be able to train," he said. "The other day we had had three days of sun and the field was in better condition when they closed it than when they opened it on a wet night." Saggers encouraged council to revisit how they managed sporting fields around town. "Community sport is a big thing for a lot of people and you can't put a price on the mental benefits," he said. Port Macquarie-Hastings Council was contacted for comment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/c29e2bd1-ffc7-4137-894b-1f94f7fb4155.jpg/r0_253_2016_1392_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg