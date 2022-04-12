newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Keen shoppers in the Port Macquarie-Hastings increased their online orders during the pandemic, a new Australia Post report has found. The 2022 Inside Australian Online Shopping Report gives insight into the latest Australian eCommerce trends. The report found there was an increase of parcel deliveries of over 60 per cent to residents in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region compared to pre-covid levels. There was an increase in delivery volume from 2019 to 2021 of 61.2 per cent while parcel deliveries increased by 19 per cent between 2020 and 2021. These figures have placed Port Macquarie third in the state for the highest percentage increase by parcel volume. Australia Post Group CEO and managing director Paul Graham said the pandemic brought about a fundamental shift in the way Australians live, work and shop, and that online shopping is now a mainstay for Australian families when purchasing everything from clothing to day-to-day household items. "Right across the 2021 calendar year Australians turned to online shopping like never before, and with fluctuating restrictions and 15 million people in lockdown at one stage, eCommerce was a lifeline for people and businesses alike," he said. "Even as restrictions eased, Australia's love of online shopping has not faltered, evidenced by the 5.4 million households we saw buying online each month last year, representing a 39 per cent increase from 2019." Bird and Earth owner and founder Romi Scriven said she no longer relies on markets to sell her products locally after more customers made the move to online shopping during the pandemic. "Before the pandemic there were regular markets and those people who would attend markets to purchase my skin care products ended up going online," she said. "Customers all made the shift to online." The Port Macquarie business owner currently sells her skincare products through her online store and in five local retail stores. "There are still a number of people who have continued to purchase products online." Ms Scriven uses Australia Post to deliver her products to customers. "I use a Business Support Portal with Australia Post and all my online store goes through them," she said. "People took advantage of having the products home delivered." More than four in five Australian households shopped online during 2021, spending $62.3 billion on physical goods, driving the online share of total retail to 19.3 per cent. Increased confidence and comfort with buying online saw shoppers increase their willingness to shop around, sharing their dollars across a broader cross-section of retailers and expanding their online purchases into new categories. "Today's online shoppers are looking for choice and convenience, reliability in supply and delivery, and with 75 per cent thinking about sustainability when they shop online, it's having an enormous impact on which brands they choose to buy from and where they spend their money," Mr Graham said. Across the country in 2021, metro areas saw growth of 12.9 per cent year-on-year, while regional locations saw growth of 10.6 per cent. Among the top online buys across the year were athleisure, baby products, footwear and pet products.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/36c859e9-4863-4ac0-bb29-f573da025841.jpg/r0_23_1000_588_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg