The Port Macquarie-Hastings community is invited to come together and enjoy an Easter Saturday music event at Douglas Vale Historic Homestead and Vineyard on Saturday, April 16, at 11am. The community is encouraged to bring a picnic and some chairs to the family friendly venue and enjoy a relaxed day in the outdoors listening to music and catching up with friends. Dogs on a lead are also welcome. Douglas Vale Historic Homestead and Vineyard acting public relations officer Marian Chisholm said the event is a great opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate with friends and family after a difficult two years. "I think the community focus is why we want to do it again," she said. "We had a very successful Australia Day music event and we got so much positive feedback afterwards, so we are very excited to be putting on another event for the community. "The community seems to really want these sorts of events at the moment, which is understandable after going through the pandemic and floods, people want to be able to go out and be with each other again. "We also have a lot of new people coming to Port Macquarie, so this is a great way of showing them how they can be involved in the community." Musicians Dave Stephens, Ken "Chainsaw" Lindsay and Paddy/Pepperjack will be performing at the event as the venue seeks to provide coffee, tea, cheese plates, wine, beer, soft drinks and a sausage sizzle on the day. Entry is $2 donation and there is no BYO alcohol. "We are very lucky that there's some performers out there who are prepared to give their time and efforts to Douglas Vale," Ms Chisholm said. "This is really what Douglas Vale is all about: holding a volunteer run community project to create an opportunity for the community to come together." Ms Chisholm said it's great to be running events again for the community after so long. "We, like a lot of other volunteer organisations and local businesses, have had that period of time where it feels like we are now out of practice, so it's great to be able to hold these events again. "We are looking forward to the volunteers interacting with the public and everyone having the chance to come together and relax again." Ms Chisholm is advising people to car pool to the venue to ensure there is enough car parks for everyone at the event. "We would very much appreciate people car pooling where they can, car park space is going to be one of our biggest things to manage, we will have volunteers out there helping the community to park as efficiently as possible. "We are close to the CBD so walking is also an option for people, depending where they are. We also have some seats available for those that do decide to walk but don't want to walk with their chairs."

