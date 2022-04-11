newsletters, editors-pick-list,

School communities across the Port Macquarie-Hastings celebrated Easter early by holding their annual hat parades and egg raffles before the end of the school term. There was plenty of flare, personality and creativity on show as students flaunted their elaborate designs and expressed their personalities in hat form. The annual celebrations gave students a chance to get into the spirit of the season and have some fun with their families and friends. The hat parade stems from a centuries old European tradition of wearing new clothes at Easter - from a time when getting new clothes was an annual event - if you were lucky! Students and teachers are now enjoying a break until school resumes for NSW school term 2 on April 26.

