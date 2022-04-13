newsletters, editors-pick-list, international women's day, Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services, domestic violence, International Women's' Day Committee, Hastings Business Women's Network, Panthers Port Macquarie

International Women's Day (IWD) breakfast attendees have once again thrown their support behind Port Macquarie's Liberty Family and Domestic Violence Specialist Services by raising more than $12, 000 during the event on Tuesday, March 8. Hastings Business Women's Network (HBWN), Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams MP and the International Women's' Day Committee hosted the annual event at Panthers and attended the cheque presentation on Monday, April 11, to celebrate raising $12, 659 for the organisation. Liberty Domestic and Family Violence Specialist Services CEO Kelly Lamb said the service is incredibly grateful for the support of Leslie Williams, HBWN, sponsors and everyone who attends the IWD event each year. "The $12,659 raised at this year's breakfast brings the total fundraising from local International Women's Day events to over $150,000 over the past 13 years," Mrs Lamb said. "The money raised stays in our local community, directly supporting women and children who have experienced domestic and family violence in the Port Macquarie-Hastings area. "Our service supported more than 1200 women and children last financial year, and the number of families reaching out for help increases each year. "As well as providing specialist support, crisis accommodation and transitional housing for women and children, we are also expanding our work in the prevention space, supporting businesses, schools and community groups to better recognise, respond and refer safely to violence." Mrs Lamb said IWD event themes, such as this year's #BreakTheBias campaign, are closely aligned with the work they do at Liberty to challenge gender stereotypes and inequality, which are drivers of domestic violence. "Events like International Women's Day engage the whole community in the issue and highlight that everyone has a role to play in taking action against gender inequality and domestic violence." HBWN President Kelly King said HBWN has a long and proud affiliation with Liberty as they work together to help empower and educate women in the Port Macquarie-Hastings region and surrounding areas. "Our core values are about educating and empowering women in all areas, and Liberty certainly supports women not only in crisis, but also in terms of the programs they offer for women to move forward in their lives, so it's really important for us that we support the women in our community through events like this," she said. "We had a lovely morning tea with Liberty and Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams to present our fundraising proceeds from the International Women's Day event and we were thrilled to do that with the event sponsors as well. "Our community is incredibly generous, we certainly could not raise the funds that we have over the last 12 years without the support and generosity of the people who attend the event as well as our sponsors each year who help put the event on and ensure as much money as possible goes towards our fundraising efforts." The IWD event was proudly supported by Platinum Sponsors Focus Magazine and Regional Australia Bank, Gold Sponsors Bennetts Steel and Just Better Care, Silver Sponsors Men at Work and Venue Sponsor Panthers. If you need support, call Liberty on 6583 2155 or 1800RESPECT.

