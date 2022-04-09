news, latest-news,

Mid North Coast Police are investigating a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Pacific Highway near Kew. Emergency services were called to the accident at around 10am on Saturday (April 9). "We were called just after 10am to reports of a multi-vehicle accident on the Pacific Highway. We responded with eight road crews and we also had one Westpac Rescue Helicopter called to the scene," a NSW Ambulance Spokesperson said. "In total there were three patients involved in the accident." A male patient in his 60s was initially trapped in the vehicle for a period of time before being released by emergency services and treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics at the scene. The man and two other patients were transported to Port Macquarie Base Hospital in a serious condition. After further stabilising the gentleman who suffered pelvic injuries, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter airlifted the man to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment. "The two patients who were taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital are a woman believed to be in her 40s and a man who is believed to be in his 50s," a NSW Ambulance Spokesperson said. "They are both seriously injured." All southbound lanes of the highway were closed for a number of hours, with traffic being diverted onto Houston Mitchell Drive. One lane of the Pacific Highway is now open in each direction. A contra flow has been set up to let traffic travelling in both directions share the northbound side of the highway. Motorists are advised to allow extra time and take care through the area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ruby.pascoe/b71e4e89-f409-4483-88ff-cb6905a8af40.jpg/r599_0_3675_1738_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg