There will be changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway as part of ongoing safety improvement work at the intersection with Houston Mitchell Drive, south of Port Macquarie. Due to an expected increase in holiday traffic, both southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway will be open to traffic from Wednesday, April 13 to Monday, April 25. From Tuesday, April 26 until mid-May, the southbound slow lane will be closed while new guard rail is installed. There will be no right turn into or out of Houston Mitchell Drive until mid-May, weather permitting. Motorists travelling north from Houston Mitchell Drive will need to turn left to travel south along the Pacific Highway to Bago Road interchange at Herons Creek before turning north (about 7.5 kilometres one way). Motorists travelling to Port Macquarie from Bonny Hills can use Ocean Drive. Northbound motorists accessing Bonny Hills from the Pacific Highway should exit at Ocean Drive interchange at Kew (about 15 kilometres south of Houston Mitchell Drive) and travel via Laurieton and North Haven. An alternative route for northbound motorists accessing Bonny Hills from the Pacific Highway is via the Port Macquarie interchange (intersection of the Pacific Highway and Oxley Highway) where they can take a U-turn to travel south along the Pacific Highway and turn left into Houston Mitchell Drive. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra travel time for detours, drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. A reduced speed limit of 60 km/h will be in place in the work area for the safety of workers and motorists. Transport for NSW acknowledges that this work has been delayed due to wet weather and the flood recovery efforts, and thanks motorists and the community for their patience. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

