Canoe club says farewell to much-loved member

A much-loved and admired member of the Port Macquarie Hastings Canoe Club was farewelled on April 7 by about 40 club members at McInherney Park. A raised paddle salute both on lands and water to to weather conditions was done to celebrate the life of Bill Landy. Bill passed away on March 13 at the age of 88. He took up kayaking when he was 80 after a chance conversation with a member of the club. He loved it and took to the sport 'like a duck to water', paddling three to four times a week with club members and organizing paddling trips away from the Port Macquarie area. His first paddle with the club was at McInherney Park. Many Port Macquarie locals will remember Bill from his teaching days at Port Macquarie High School, as a mentor of disabled students or as a respite carer. He had a strong sense of giving to the community. Bill was born and grew up in the Bronx borough of New York. A desire to explore the world brought him to Australia in 1960. Here he met his future wife Fay (dec) and settled. Before moving to Port Macquarie he and his family lived in Temora (south central NSW). The club's sympathies are extended to their children, Rod, David, Ian and Nicole. Bill's memorial was held at Watonga Rocks, Lighthouse Beach on March 19.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/2dfedf10-40b2-43eb-9fa3-039bcbfdf8f3.jpg/r73_41_638_360_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg