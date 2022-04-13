newsletters, editors-pick-list, Hastings Co-op, Tim Walker, Lismore floods, St Agnes' Catholic Parish, Telegraph Point Community Association, Sue Pike

The Hastings has united to support the flood-devastated community of Lismore. Hastings Co-op is the organiser and principal coordinator of a May 7 support trip to help the Lismore community on its road to recovery after two major floods in a month. The response took shape when Hastings Co-op business and community development manager Tim Walker reached out to businesses and organisations. "We were so touched by the floods here and we know the impact of the devastation," Mr Walker said. He said they wanted to do something special for Lismore. The Hastings response is the result, which includes donations of Hastings-made hampers with the support of about 15 businesses, as well donations of cleaning products and fuel vouchers. Metcash has given product support to the project. There will be a barbecue, in partnership with St Agnes' Catholic Parish and the Rotary Club of Lismore, on May 7 in the Lismore CBD with steaks donated from Wauchope-based Meltique Beef and eggs provided by Manning Valley Eggs. A fundraiser at the Hotel Metropole Lismore on the evening of May 7, in conjunction with Coopers Brewery, will feature musicians from the Hastings. Mid-North Coast musicians keen to volunteer their time to perform at the fundraiser should email Tim Walker at timw@hastingscoop.com.au or Lisa Willows at lisa@rawrmusic.com.au Donations from Telegraph Point residents form part of the assistance package. Telegraph Point Community Association president Sue Pike said the community association called for donations as residents related to the situation in Lismore. Floodwaters ripped a path through properties, homes and businesses at Telegraph Point in March 2021. "It was like deja vu for us and everyone just really felt for Lismore," Ms Pike said. "People are caring and they identify with what happening in Lismore, which is on a much bigger scale that what has happened here." Telegraph Point residents donated cleaning supplies and equipment from cleaning vinegar to buckets, mops, gloves, cloth wipes and paper towels. St Agnes' Catholic Parish has thrown its support behind the project, drawing on the St Agnes' Foundation community crisis relief fund and the generosity of the parish community. St Agnes' Catholic Parish director of mission Anne O'Brien said the Hastings response was a wonderful idea and the parish was really pleased to be part of it. Parish representatives will take donations to Lismore as part of its support for the May 7 visit. The Rotary Club of Northbridge has also backed the assistance effort with the donation of fuel vouchers, valued at more than $4000, after hearing about the fundraising trip and reaching out through the Rotary Club of Wauchope. The Rotary Club of Port Macquarie Sunrise assisted with fuel vouchers for Hastings musicians so a selection of artists can travel to Lismore for the fundraiser at the Metropole Hotel. The Rotary Club of Lismore, musicians Baz Hill and Rich Latimer, Koori Mail, Lismore City Council, Lifeline Northern Rivers and the collaborative community effort, Resilient Lismore, are the on-ground supporters. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/16184167-657e-4196-8563-dd0a58a12040_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1036_2631_2523_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg