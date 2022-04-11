newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Trelise Kirby has made her debut on the national basketball stage over the weekend. Just days after celebrating her 16th birthday, the Port Macquarie Basketball Association product represented NSW Country at the Australian under-18 junior championships in Ballarat. A player who puts in high energy and effort at both ends of the court, Trelise has been a member of the Port Macquarie association since under-8s and has played representative basketball in the Northern Junior League since under-12s. Inspired by the I'm a Girl Program which aims to boost participation of women in sport and also going into her final junior seasons, Trelise made the decision to test her skills at a higher level by trialling for the NSW squad. "I've played a lot of representative basketball in the last seven years but last year when I was named as the Most Valuable Player in the Northern Junior League under-16 grand final I started to think I could go further," she said. "The Basketball NSW trials late last year and the selection and training camps this year have been a huge step up and hard work, but I've trained hard and already learned so much. "I've got two years in under-18s and after so many interruptions to community sport through COVID it's so exciting to be selected for nationals and have this chance to represent my state." Trelise trained weekly as part of the Basketball NSW State Performance Program, along with private coaching with Robert Linton from North Coast Basketball and training with her Port Macquarie Dolphins under-18 team. "My whole family have been involved with basketball for years either playing or refereeing and both my parents have assisted representative teams as managers," she said. "It's a huge commitment and I'm really grateful for the opportunities my family and the Port Macquarie Basketball Association have provided." The tournament will feature men and women's teams from all over Australia along with the Kevin Coombs Cup, for junior athletes that meet the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation criteria for classification

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/86010491-7946-4f04-9992-86eb8ce574cf.jpg/r1_41_810_498_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg