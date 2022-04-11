newsletters, editors-pick-list, wauchope show, young woman competition, wauchope show young woman competition, royal agriculture society of nsw, ras, showgirl

After a long two-year absence from the calendar, the Wauchope Show Young Woman competition is making an exciting return this year as the Wauchope Show gets ready for their 110th show on April 22 and 23. The competition, formally known as the Showgirl competition, has nine entrants this year with six junior and three senior competitors. Wauchope Show Young Woman competition coordinator Madeline Philipson said it is great to be running the competition again. "We are all very excited to have this competition on again," she said. "All the girls are very excited to be part of it this year, they're all really lovely and very supportive of one another. "We also have a lot of girls from Port Macquarie this year who have decided to take part in the competition. "I think the name change has brought more people in this year too, we've got girls taking part in the competition who haven't actually been to the Wauchope Show before, so it's already succeeding in engaging people." The Royal Agriculture Society of NSW (RAS) last year announced a new name for the showgirl program of 2022 to 'better reflect the spirit of the program in honouring young rural women'. Mrs Philipson said she is very happy with the state-wide decision. "I think it was a great idea to move from the Showgirl title because they're not just girls," she said. "We do obviously have some younger girls representing but they're primarily young women, so it's just about modernising something that is quite traditional and keeping the competition up with today's society. "I think the whole purpose of the name change is to make it more of a program and to get the girls to engage, educate and empower their local community." The entrants are officially getting into the competition stage as they prepare for their formal interview on Wednesday, April 13. Mrs Philipson said she is both 'excited and relieved' that the Wauchope Show and Young Woman competition are finally making their long-awaited return this year. "I think it's going to be great to have the show and competition back this year," she said. "I think with the pandemic being the way that it was, people now feel the need to give back to their communities, there's that desire there, so it's really nice to see that in the competition as well. "The competition is very much at the heart of the Wauchope Show as the women become ambassadors for the rural show movement, so we are excited to be going ahead with it this year." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/d451f062-ab66-45fd-b36a-b96aed9ebbaa.jpg/r0_88_1170_749_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg