newsletters, editors-pick-list, Country Women's Association

The Country Women's Association of NSW (CWA) is celebrating a century of service and activism in 2022, and the local branches of the Hastings have started the party with a donation to Port Macquarie Base Hospital's Maternity Unit. Bonny Hills, Hastings, Kendall, Port Macquarie and Wauchope branches have donated a recliner chair to the unit, which will enable mums to feed their bub in comfort. It also means dads can stay the night with their partner, a particularly welcomed opportunity for the parents of premature babies or those who are unwell. Acting clinical midwife consultant Zita Burt said the recliner chair was a welcome addition to the Maternity Unit and had already made a difference. "We are so grateful to the CWA ladies for making this recliner possible," Ms Burt said. "The recliner is a gamechanger in the unit as far as patient and visitor comfort is concerned. "The CWA has long supported our mums and bubs. From the famous baby clinics of years ago to fundraising for maternity and neonatal equipment, the ladies of the CWA have been by our side." 2022 marks 100 years of service for the organisation that had its roots in providing support to mothers and babies in regional and rural Australia. "Behind the scones and cuppas, CWA is a formidable organisation, and always has been with their members working tirelessly to support their communities," Ms Burt said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477620/3ba14ed1-3a46-4797-8c0c-d9c1114d4d2c.jpg/r7_91_3127_1854_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg