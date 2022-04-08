news, latest-news, Wayne Richards Pump Track, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, Pat Conaghan, Peta Pinson

Keen bike riders of all ages are ready to gear up following the completion of upgrades to the Wayne Richards Pump Track. The project, funded by the Australian government through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Grant, has delivered a new and improved asphalt pump track which is already proving to be a hit with riders. The track officially opened on Thursday (April 7) afternoon and 10-year-old Cooper Menzies said he's excited to use the pump track to improve his skills. "I've been interested in riding my bike since I was around five-years-old," he said. "I just really like riding my bike. I would say that it's my passion." Cooper rode down to the pump track on Thursday afternoon so he could be there for the opening. "It [the pump track] is really good. It's been really fun to try it out," he said. Replacing the ageing and underutilised old pump track, council - in partnership with local mountain biking community and contractor Velosolutions, has delivered a fit-for-purpose facility. "As one of our most highly valued recreational assets, there was a significant need for council to prioritise an upgrade to this facility to ensure it met modern specifications and community needs," Port Macquarie-Hastings mayor Peta Pinson said. Council worked with Vesolutions to redesign the track and deliver a new all-weather asphalt surface, improvements to drainage and more desirable landscaping. Shading, furniture, a drinking fountain and hardstand areas were also added, creating a better experience for track users to rest, and families to relax, whilst at the facility. Mayor Pinson said the existing pump track and dirt jumps were in poor condition, suffering from inadequate drainage which was exacerbated in periods of wet weather. "The upgraded facility, which was designed with input from users ranging in age from young teens to mature riders with all levels of ability, will service a broad demographic and accommodate bikes of all sizes and varieties - creating a truly family friendly recreation space. "It is our hope that this facility will be capable of drawing future events, and increasing interest in recreational cycling which is a key component of council's vision to create a healthy, inclusive and vibrant community," she said. The project was made possible through $350,000 of funding from the Australian Government through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program. Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said he was pleased to see this important project come to fruition for the community. "It's great to see that councils are building and upgrading important community infrastructure that will provide a lasting benefit for their residents and tourists alike," he said. "Investing in first-class projects like this has a positive ripple effect for the local economy, and I look forward to seeing the track attract even more visitors to the region in the near future." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

