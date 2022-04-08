Robarge to salute in flood appeal race day at Port on Sunday

news, latest-news,

With two recent victories and a narrow Scone placing under her belt, Robarge indicates the rise in class will not be a concern in the Coastal Fire Protection Handicap on Flood Appeal Race Day at Port Macquarie on Sunday. The daughter of Highly Recommended broke through for her maiden success with a comprehensive victory over Limpida earlier in the year before accounting for Poseidon Ruler at Taree a month later. The Terry Evans trained mare travelled to Scone a fortnight ago and made up many lengths down the home running to be beaten a nose by Super Bright in a deceptive finish and the effort provides an ideal preparation for the weekend assignment. It is significant that Andrew Gibbons has been engaged for the ride to continue a strong association with Robarge and her ability to handle rain affected ground provides further confidence. The query runner in the race is Freddie Eddie with the Damien Smith trained gelding resuming from a six-month spell with no trial form displayed. The main asset for the Carrara gelding's chances in the event centre around his great record on the Port circuit resulting in two victories in the latter stages of last year together with the gelding's good first up record. Mista Razzledazzle is a former Victorian gelding now trained by Paul Shailer and has strong claims following impressive barrier trial performances at the track over the past month while Dollson is the graded runner in the event. With Terry Evans hoping for success with Robarge in the main race on the program, a forward performance by Anime in the Harelec Solar Power Specialists Handicap would be extremely sentimental for the Tuncurry trainer following the recent passing of the mare's part owner, Peter Fennell. The popular owner has been a wonderful supporter of the stable over many years and there would not be a dry eye in the house if the daughter of Casino Prince tasted success following Fennell's battle with cancer which ended last week. Condover Hall was rewarded for consistency with a diligent victory at the circuit last week and has a strong chance to repeat the dose in the sixth event together with providing a fitting tribute for the Neil Godbolt trained gelding to land the prize in the race supported by the stable. Everyone is encouraged to support the Port Macquarie Race Club Flood Appeal Raceday with all race sponsorships, gate proceeds and raffle ticket sales going to flood relief in the Northern Rivers through the Australian Turf Club Foundation. The Foundation is doing a wonderful job in delivering goods, supplies and expertise to the thoroughbred racing clubs and communities in the north of the state to rebuild from the disastrous floods occurring over the past month. General admission tickets can be pre-booked or purchased on race day with further information regarding reserved seating available by contacting the Port Macquarie Race Club office on 02 6581 1964 or email on admin@portmacquarieraceclub.com.au.

