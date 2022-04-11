newsletters, editors-pick-list, Friends of Mrs York's Garden, Mrs York's Garden, Stronger Country Communities Fund, Di Davison, Port Macquarie Dementia Friendly Community Alliance

Mrs York's Garden is more accessible after the most recent projects at the peaceful headland area. A celebration acknowledged the completion of two boardwalks, a concrete path between the shelters and a dementia-friendly sensory garden. Friends of Mrs York's Garden received a state government Stronger Country Communities Fund grant of $95,000 for a viewing platform on the headland at the top of Clarence Street. The viewing platform is complete. Cost savings from that project funded the latest works with Friends of Mrs York's Garden making a contribution to finish the boardwalk in the Port Macquarie garden's lower section. Friends of Mrs York's Garden president Di Davison thanked the state government for the grant. Read more: "It's of great benefit to not just the locals but also the visitors that come to town," she said. Mrs Davison said the latest projects made the garden safer and more accessible for all. Friends of Mrs York's Garden liaised with the Port Macquarie Dementia Friendly Community Alliance as part of the process. Dementia advocate Nell Hawe said they discussed design around inclusivity and access. The plants in the sensory garden add pops of colour and scents. "I love it," Mrs Hawe said about the result. The celebration to acknowledge the completion of the projects took place at the garden on Wednesday [April 6]. Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams said the Stronger Country Communities Fund had been quite significant and made a real impact in the community. She congratulated the Friends of Mrs York's Garden volunteers. "I think the fact you have drawn so many partners into this project from the very beginning really speaks volumes about why this is so important to our community," Mrs Williams said. "People want to be a part of it because they know it will actually make a difference." Friends of Mrs York's Garden volunteers continue to restore the headland garden overlooking the Hastings River mouth.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sapAXd8fteEmz8dCxaLv7J/65585491-6112-4bcc-9012-bdd47ba9f879.JPG/r475_310_4032_2320_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg