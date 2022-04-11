news, latest-news,

Port Macquarie Basketball Association life member Deb Burghardt hopes their Little Dribblers program can help generate enough interest to look after Port Macquarie basketball into the future. The pilot program - originally created for three to five-year-old's - is a six-week program that runs every term and the early feedback is positive. "We're hoping that there's some little Opals and some little Boomers in there," Burghardt said. "It's been received so well that it will now be a permanent part of our pathways program and because it's been successful we tried it this term to see how it would go and see if there was a market out there. "It'll recommence on May 14 next term, but we've capped it at six weeks because that's where you pique their interest." Burghardt said they originally had between 18 and 22 players registered and they now wanted to increase on those numbers. "It's something I've wanted to get into the club for a long time and if we can get them at that early age ... we need to get into that market to keep them," she said. "Then they'll go from Little Dribblers to Aussie Hoops and then onto an Introduction to Basketball and then under-10s so there is a pathway there." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/AvTasJXTP9E9vynpsDYDfi/6a6f8452-c14e-4004-a5e8-1859a391fd9b.jpg/r10_636_4022_2903_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg