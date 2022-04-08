news, latest-news, Port Macquarie Library, Public Library Infrastructure Grant, NSW government, Leslie Williams, Jim Maguire, upgrade

Port Macquarie Library will be an even more inviting space after a major refurbishment. Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams announced $497,264 for Port Macquarie-Hastings Council under the Public Library Infrastructure Grant program. The funding is to upgrade the 22-year-old Grant Street library. Library members can look forward a more open front area, a dedicated area to house the specialised Indigenous collection and new-look computer space. The children's area will be moved and revamped, there will be a new loans counter and a children's outdoor area. Library manager Jim Maguire said the refurbishment would make Port Macquarie Library more user-friendly and comfortable. The work will be completed in stages. Mrs Williams said the grant was part of $6 million worth of funding for 26 public library projects across NSW. "This significant grant will help council to optimise the usability of Port Macquarie Library by improving internal and external library spaces," she said. "The funding will cover a new service desk, upgraded shelving, indoor and outdoor furniture and signage. "Good libraries contribute to community resilience with quality facilities, great collections and access to the internet, and we are pleased in assisting in the upgrade of these critical services." NSW Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said public libraries continued to grow and provide access to services that helped people at all stages of their lives. "This funding is part of the additional $60 million over four years the NSW Government is providing to enhance library services and facilities across the state," Mr Franklin said. The Library Council of NSW, assisted by the State Library, assessed the applications for grants under the 2021/22 program. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters You can support us with a subscription Follow us on Twitter: @portmacnews Follow us on Instagram: @portmacnews Follow us on Google News

